30 'Star Wars' actors who have also played Marvel characters

Lucasfilm/Sony Pictures Remember the time Felicity Jones was almost Black Cat in a different Spider-Man universe?

Plenty of actors have appeared in both “Star Wars” projects and Marvel TV shows and movies.

There are the obvious ones like Natalie Portman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Then there are stars you may have forgot crossed into both fandoms, including Mads Mikkelsen, Lupita Nyong’o, and Ben Mendelsohn.

Insider rounded up actors who appear in “Star Wars” and Marvel shows, movies, and upcoming projects.

We’ve included characters from both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other Marvel movies, including the “X-Men” properties.

Let’s start with an easy one. Natalie Portman played Padmé Amidala in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy and Jane Foster in the “Thor” movies.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios Natalie Portman was a part of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise in the early 2000s. She joined the MCU in 2011.

After playing Anakin Skywalker’s love interest in the “Star Wars” films, Portman headed to another galaxy far, far away as Thor’s romantic interest in the character’s first two Marvel movies.

At 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced Portman will reprise her role as Foster to play a female version of Thor in the franchise’s upcoming fourth film. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is currently set for a February 2022 release.

Paul Bettany played a villain in “Solo” and dual roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jarvis and the Vision.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios Paul Bettany has played crime lord Dryden Vos and the wise hero Vision.

After playing Tony Stark’s artificial intelligence for years, Bettany thought he was done with the MCU after a producer told him he’d never work in Hollywood again. Then he received a call asking if he wanted to play Vision.

Though he “died” in “Avengers: Infinity War,” Bettany will reprise his role as Vision on Disney Plus’ “WandaVision” series. The show looks like it will introduce Wanda and Vision’s children into the mix.

After his MCU roles, Bettany was cast in 2016’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” as villain Dryden Vos after director Ron Howard took over the movie. “Solo” was originally supposed to have a different villain, but Michael K. Williams couldn’t return for reshoots.

Lupita Nyong’o played the mysterious Maz Kanata in the new “Star Wars” trilogy before starring in “Black Panther.”

Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios The Oscar winner played Maz Kanata and Nakia.

You may not have realised that Nyong’o was the voice behind the wise smuggler, but the actress performed motion capture for her performance.

Nyong’o later appeared in “Black Panther” as Nakia, a member of Wakanda’s intelligence agency. Nakia was also a former flame of T’Challa/Black Panther.

Before Felicity Jones played Jyn Erso in “Rogue One,” she was in a “Spider-Man” movie.

Lucasfilm/Sony Pictures Felicity Jones played both Jyn Erso and Felicia Hardy.

You may have forgotten that Jones appeared in the last round of “Spider-Man” films with Andrew Garfield. Jones played Felicia Hardy in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” who goes on to become a thief named Black Cat.

Samuel L. Jackson not only played Mace Windu in the “Star Wars” prequels, but was the man who brought together the Avengers.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios Among his many memorable roles, Samuel L. Jackson played Mace Windu and Nick Fury.

Jackson famously requested a purple lightsaber to play Mace Windu in “Star Wars.” You can watch Jackson ask “Star Wars” creator George Lucas about it here.

More recently, the actor has become known for his role as Nick Fury who assembled Tony Stark, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and the Hulk to form the Avengers. Fury was last seen in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” to get Spidey’s help and his voice can be heard in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Mads Mikkelsen played Jyn Erso’s father in “Rogue One” and the “Doctor Strange” villain, Kaecillus, in the same year.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios Mikkelsen was both a good guy who sacrificed himself for the good of the universe in ‘Star Wars’ and an outright villain in ‘Doctor Strange.’

Galen Erso turned out to be the reason why the Death Star had a major design flaw.

After his turn as a “Rogue One” villain, Ben Mendelsohn showed up in “Captain Marvel” as a skrull named Talos.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios Mendelsohn had a fabulous cape in ‘Rogue One’ and was an alien in ‘Captain Marvel.’

Mendelsohn was ruthless as “Star Wars” villain Orson Krennic.

He usually plays a lot of villains, so it was a nice surprise to see his Skrull character, Talos, turn out to be one of the good guys in “Captain Marvel.” The actor reprised his skrull role briefly in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Ming-Na Wen appeared on the first season of “The Mandalorian” and has been on ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” since it premiered.

Lucasfilm/ABC Ming-Na Wen plays badass characters Fennec Shand and Agent May.

The actress appeared briefly on the first season of “The Mandalorian” as Fennec Shand. Wen has played Agent Melinda May on “Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.” since the show debuted in 2013.

Wen is one of the few actors to have roles in “Star Wars,” the MCU, and be a Disney princess. She voiced Mulan in the 1998 animated movie.

Donald Glover played a young Lando Calrissian and also played an important minor role in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Lucasfilm/Sony Pictures Donald Glover played a suave Lando Calrissian and Aaron Davis in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’

Glover’s version of Lando showed off the character’s array of fabulous capes and costumes.

Before he played a young Lando, he briefly appeared in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” as Aaron Davis, the uncle of Miles Morales. In the comics, Aaron goes on to become The Prowler and also a character named Iron Spider.

Woody Harrelson played a mentor to Han Solo and is going to play an iconic Spider-Man villain in the “Venom” sequel.

Lucasfilm/Sony Pictures Harrelson shows off very different looks as Tobias Beckett and Cletus Kasady.

Tobias Beckett gave Han Solo his iconic blaster in the 2016 film.

Harrelson showed up at the end of “Venom” teasing his role as Cletus Kasady. In “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” he’s expected to play the symbiote villain, Carnage.

Andy Serkis was a villain in the new “Star Wars” trilogy and in the MCU.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios Snoke and Klaue were both played by Andy Serkis.

Serkis played the mysterious Snoke character in “The Last Jedi” and the vibranium-obsessed Ulysses Klaue in both “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and, later, “Black Panther.”

Forest Whitaker was in “Rogue One,” a “Star Wars” cartoon, and “Black Panther.”

Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios Whitaker played Saw Gerrera and Zuri.

Whitaker played resistance fighter Saw Gerrera in “Solo,” “Star Wars: Rebels,” and also voiced the character in the video game “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

In 2019, he appeared in “Black Panther” as Zuri, council to the king of Wakanda.

Oscar Isaac was a resistance hero in the new “Star Wars” trilogy and an “X-Men” villain.

Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox Isaac played debonair pilot Poe Dameron and looked unrecognizable as Apocalypse.

Isaac became a “Star Wars” fan favourite as pilot Poe Dameron. It probably made most forget his role as 2016 “X-Men” villain Apocalypse.

Hannah John-Kamen upgraded from a minor role in “The Force Awakens” to playing the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” villain.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios Hannah John-Kamen played Ava/Ghost (right) in the ‘Ant-Man’ sequel.

You can spot John-Kamen as a First Order bridge officer briefly in “The Force Awakens.” She later played Ava/Ghost in 2018’s “Ant-Man” sequel.

Benicio del Toro played quirky characters in the “Star Wars” and Marvel universes.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Del Toro played DJ (which wasn’t even the character’s real name) in ‘The Last Jedi’ and The Collector.

Benicio del Toro showed up as the mysterious thief in “The Last Jedi” who betrayed Finn and Rose. Previously, the actor appeared in the MCU as Taneleer Tivan (The Collector), a man obsessed with collecting rare objects and species in the galaxy.

Richard Armitage had a small role in “The Phantom Menace” before appearing as a Hydra assassin in the first “Captain America” movie.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Armitage can be spotted in ‘TPM’ when Jar Jar leads Amidala to his people. Steve Rogers chases after him in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger.’

You may not have recognised the “Hobbit” actor in “The Phantom Menace.” He appeared briefly as a pilot. He later played Heinz Kruger in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

You may not recognise Spencer Wildling by name, but he was Darth Vader in “Rogue One” and a memorable “Guardians of the Galaxy” character.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Wildling was the stand-in for Darth Vader and the mean guard who took Peter Quill’s Walkman.

Although James Earl Jones reprised his role as Darth Vader’s voice in the film, Wilding played the character on screen as he cut down down the rebels.

Two years earlier, he played the “mean guard” (the actual name in the film’s credits) who took Peter Quill’s Walkman and started listening to it.

Jon Favreau has been a huge part of the “Star Wars” and Marvel universes.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Favreau voiced Rio in ‘Solo’ and has played Happy Hogan since 2008.

Not only did Favreau create and executive produce “The Mandalorian,” he also voiced the character Rio Durant in “Solo.” Favreau also directed “Iron Man” and has played Tony Stark’s trusted chauffeur and friend since the 2008 film.

Rose Byrne was a handmaiden in “The Phantom Menace.” Years later, Byrne was in the “X-Men” franchise.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Rose Byrne as Dormé and Moira MacTaggert.

You may not have realised the “Neighbours” star was a handmaiden to Padmé Amidala in “The Phantom Menace” named Dormé. Bryne also appeared in “X-Men: First Class” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” as CIA agent Moira MacTaggert.

Ken Leung appeared briefly in “The Force Awakens” and ABC’s “Inhumans” show.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Ken Leung played Admiral Statura and superhero Karnak.

The “Lost” actor appeared in the new trilogy as Admiral Statura. He was also in the short-lived “Inhumans” series as Karnak.

Jessica Henwick appeared in “The Force Awakens” and Marvel’s “Iron Fist” Netflix series.

Lucasfilm/Netflix Henwick is seen as Pava and Colleen Wing.

Henwick played a Resistance pilot named Jess Pava in “The Force Awakens.” She later played martial arts expert Colleen Wing who helped train Danny Rand in Netflix’s “Iron Fist” series.

Donnie Yen was a vampire in “Blade II” years before he was a warrior in “Rogue One.”

Lucasfilm/New Line Cinema Yen played Chirrut and Snowman.

Yen made everyone believe in the power of the Force as Chirrut Îmwe. Previously, he was Snowman, a vampire who initially was trained to hunt down Blade before becoming one of his allies.

Ray Park is well known as playing Darth Maul in “The Phantom Menace.” He also played Toad in the first “X-Men” movie.

Disney/20th Century Fox Did you know Ray Park was behind Darth Maul and Toad?

Darth Maul’s moves are made possible on-screen because of Park. He returned to perform motion capture for Maul’s fight scenes in 2020’s animated “Clone Wars” Disney Plus series.

Right before he was Maul, Park could be seen alongside the other X-Men.

Peter Serafinowicz voiced Darth Maul in “The Phantom Menace” and was briefly seen in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Lucasfilm/Marvel Peter Serafinowicz voiced Darth Maul in ‘TPM’ and appeared as Denarian Saal in 2014’s ‘GotG.’

While Park played the physical embodiment of the character on-screen, behind the scenes, Serafinowicz spoke the character’s few words of dialogue in “The Phantom Menace.” Serafinowicz recorded lines for Maul in “Solo,” but Lucasfilm wound up using actor Sam Witwer who voiced Maul in the animated series.

You can also spot Serafinowicz as Garthan Saal, a high-ranking member of the Nova Corps, in “GotG.” He’s the character who memorably states that the Guardians are a bunch of “a-holes.“

Terence Stamp appeared in “The Phantom Menace” before he trained Elektra in the 2005 film.

Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox Stamp played Chancellor Valorum and Stick.

Stamp had a minor role in the “Star Wars” prequel as Chancellor Valorum, who held power before Chancellor Palpatine rose to power. He later played Stick in “Elektra,” training Jennifer Garner’s character.

Stellan Skarsgård played Jane’s colleague Professor Erik Selvig in the “Thor” franchise and will appear in an upcoming “Star Wars” show.

Rich Polk/Getty Images, Marvel Studios Stellan Skarsgård will next appear in a ‘Star Wars’ show based around Cassian Andor.

Skarsgård is going from Marvel to “Star Wars.” Variety reported Skarsgård is joining the “Rogue One” Cassian Andor spinoff in an undisclosed role.

Richard E. Grant appeared in “The Rise of Skywalker” and was reportedly cast on Disney Plus’ upcoming “Loki” series.

Lucasfilm, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Grant played General Pryde and is playing an unannounced character in Marvel’s ‘Loki’ show.

Pryde was killed during an explosion in “TROS.” In March, Variety reported Grant was cast in an undisclosed role in “Loki.” He’ll reportedly appear on one episode of the Disney Plus series.

Cailey Fleming played a young Rey in “The Force Awakens” and is reportedly joining the upcoming “Loki” show.

Lucasfilm, Jace Downs/AMC, Marvel Did you know Fleming was the young version of Rey?

You may not have realised “The Walking Dead” actress played the young version of Rey who yells out on Jakku in “The Force Awakens.”

According to IMDB, she’s currently listed to appear on Disney Plus’ upcoming “Loki” series as a young version of Sylvie/Enchantress. Sylvie goes on to become part of the Young Avengers in an iteration of the comics.

“Star Wars” fan Rosario Dawson is reportedly playing a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano. She previously appeared as the connecting tissue between every Netflix Marvel show.

Disney, Frederick M. Getty Images, Netflix Dawson is reportedly playing Ahsoka Tano and has played Claire Temple.

Slashfilm first reported that Dawson will play a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in the second season of “The Mandalorian.” The character first appeared in “Star Wars: Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels.” In the past, Dawson has said how much she’d love to play the role to Entertainment Tonight.

Dawson played nurse Claire Temple on “Daredevil” and “Luke Cage.”

Ben Schwartz helped bring BB-8’s voice to life with Bill Hader and was a stormtrooper in “The Force Awakens.” He’ll appear in an upcoming animated Marvel show.

Lucasfilm/Marvel Schwartz played an unidentified Stormtrooper and will play M.O.D.O.K.’s son, Lou. M.O.D.O.K. is seen above.

Schwartz told GQ “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams asked him to help find a voice for BB-8. The “Parks and Rec” actor also shared a photo of himself as a Stormtrooper on Twitter in 2018.

The actor is voicing 12-year-old Lou on Hulu’s upcoming Marvel show “M.O.D.O.K.” He’s the son of the show’s main villain, M.O.D.O.K.

