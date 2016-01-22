How 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega got ripped in just 21 days

Recently “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star John Boyega told British Vogue that his character Finn will be “much more physical” in the next “Star Wars” movie, “Episode VIII.” “I might be in the gym a bit more,” the British actor said.

Turns out he wasn’t joking.

After filming wrapped on “The Force Awakens,” Boyega sought out the trainer who got Michael B. Jordan in ridiculous shape for “Creed,” Corey Calliet.

“He saw how Michael looked in ‘Creed’ and said, ‘I want that guy,'” Calliet told Business Insider.

So before Boyega hit red carpets around the world for the release of “Awakens,” he and Calliet went through a rigorous workout routine for 21 days.

Calliet points to a photo shoot Boyega did around Thanksgiving last year for the Hollywood Reporter that shows off the actor looking “leaner and ripper” than he did in the movie.

“He looked toned and his cheekbones were really popping,” Calliet said.

A photo posted by @john_boyega on Nov 5, 2015 at 1:08am PST





Calliet told BI some of the workouts he did with Boyega:

— Start each day on a treadmill for 15 minutes on an incline at a 7.0 speed.

— 4 sets of 20 reps of bench presses, with 8-12 pushups between each set.

— 4 sets of 20 assisted pull-ups.

— 4 sets of 20 lat-pull downs.

— Cardio of stairs and suicides on the football field between the 20-yard and goal line.

— 4 sets of 20 stiff-leg dead lifts.

@mrcalliet YOUR way or the highway! #Lifechanger #sculpts&builds A photo posted by @john_boyega on Oct 31, 2015 at 2:47am PDT

Calliet has stopped working with Boyega, as the actor had to do press for “The Force Awakens.” But they have kept in constant contact and Calliet may come on board to be Boyega’s trainer for the upcoming “Star Wars” movies.

“John had never lifted weights like that before,” Calliet said. “He had muscles he never had before. I was very impressed. If Disney lets me put him where he needs to be at, he’ll be the rippest person you’ll ever see on ‘Star Wars.'”

As Boyega says here in this Instagram video, working with Calliet makes you “think about life.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.