'Star Wars' actor says there's an 'enormously different' version of 'Rogue One' out there

Since the release of the “Star Wars” standalone movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” we have begun to realise how much tinkering was done to the movie not just in the reshoot phase but throughout principal photography.

The most recent example is an interview with actor Ben Mendelsohn, who plays Orson Krennic in the movie, in which he hinted at the amount of alternative footage there is for the movie. So much that he believes an “enormously different” version of it could be released (if Lucasfilm/Disney ever wanted to do such a thing).

“We did have multiple, multiple ways of going at any given scenario, we had multiple readings of it,” Mendelsohn told Collider. “So should they ever decided to, there would be a wealth of ways of approaching these different things. And I know from having seen sort of the crucial kind of scenes throughout it, I know there’s vastly different readings of at least four of those scenes… enormous differences within I would have said 20 or 30 of the scenes. There really would be. There would be enormously different renderings.”

Comparing the footage in the movie to what was teased in the trailers proves that there were many different options, especially for the ending, which underwent major reshoots. But Mendelsohn’s comments will feed fans’ interest in seeing alternate versions of this movie.

Disney is always up for making more money. There have been numerous versions of “The Force Awakens,” all featuring deleted scenes, but whether the studio would ever allow “Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards to go in and do a directors’ cut or some kind of “extended version” of the movie is the big unknown.

It certainly would be a major seller (I’d love to see how Jyn, Cassian, and K-2SO ended back on the beach after getting the plans for the Death Star and where they were headed) and you would think Disney would want to control that aspect instead of releasing deleted scenes that someone on the web can cut into a pirate alternate fan version.

