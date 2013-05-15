The Original 'Star Wars' Set Is Now Abandoned And In Ruins

Kirsten Acuna
star wars luke skywalker homeLuke Skywalker’s home sweet home today in the deserts of Tunisia.

In 1977, George Lucas took us to the desert planet of Tatooine in “Star Wars.”

36 years later, the planet’s structures remain intact in the deserts of Tunisia.

Visual artist and filmmaker, Ra di Martino has photographed the film set in two series called “No More Stars” and “Every World’s A Stage.”

Di Martino told Business Insider she found out about the “Star Wars” ruins through a Google Earth tourist photo.  

This inspired her to head to Tunisia and take pictures as part of research on abandoned movie sets in North Africa.  

She imagines they were left there because they are literally in the middle of nowhere and no one complained. 

Di Martino gave us permission to run some of her photos. 

Here they are along with how the set of “Star Wars” originally looked.

You can view all of her photos here.

THEN: This was Luke Skywalker's home on the planet of Tatooine.

NOW: Here it is today in the middle of Tunisia.

Her photographs are part of research on abandoned movie sets in North Africa.

The walls of the home have started to deteriorate but are still in great shape.

Some structures withheld the test of time better than others.

Seriously, they don't look that aged since the time they were in the original film.

Again, here's the desert planet of Tatooine portrayed in the movie ...

... and here are the real deserts in Tunisia.

This picture shows what di Martino says is a beggar among the ruins.

Compare it to a scene from the 1977 film.

Not every building has held up as well as those depicted in the film.

Today, many of the structures are torn apart ...

... left to decay in ruins.

They're barely recognisable.

Di Martino says many parts of the set are still intact or are buried under sand.

This is the most grisly of the remains.

Di Martino shared one more photo exclusively of a boy jumping near one of the structures.

