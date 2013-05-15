The Original 'Star Wars' Set Is Now Abandoned And In Ruins

Luke Skywalker’s home sweet home today in the deserts of Tunisia.

In 1977, George Lucas took us to the desert planet of Tatooine in “Star Wars.”



36 years later, the planet’s structures remain intact in the deserts of Tunisia.

Visual artist and filmmaker, Ra di Martino has photographed the film set in two series called “No More Stars” and “Every World’s A Stage.”

Di Martino told Business Insider she found out about the “Star Wars” ruins through a Google Earth tourist photo.

This inspired her to head to Tunisia and take pictures as part of research on abandoned movie sets in North Africa.

She imagines they were left there because they are literally in the middle of nowhere and no one complained.

Di Martino gave us permission to run some of her photos.

Here they are along with how the set of “Star Wars” originally looked.

You can view all of her photos here.

