British printing retailer TonerGiant decided to look into how much it would cost, and how long it would take, to recreate some famous landmarks using just a 3D printer.  Needless to say, this is no easy task. Here are some of their results, which may surprise you. 

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.