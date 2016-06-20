Here's what Hollywood is saying about the death of 27-year-old 'Star Trek' actor Anton Yelchin

As word spreads of “Star Trek” actor Anton Yelchin’s tragic death in a freak car accident on Saturday, celebrities are expressing their sadness and appreciation for the late actor.

“All of us at Paramount join the world in mourning the untimely passing of Antony Yelchin,” the movie studio behind the “Star Trek” film franchise told Business Insider via a statement on Sunday.

“As a member of the ‘Star Trek’ family, he was beloved by so many and he will missed by all. We share our deepest condolences with his mother, father and family,” the statement continued.

Friends of Yelchin found the actor dead at his Studio City, California home early on Sunday morning. He had been pinned between his car and a brick mailbox attached to a security gate.

Law enforcement said that his car’s engine was still running and in neutral when the body was found. They don’t suspect foul play but are continuing to investigate his death.

In addition to playing Chekov in the “Star Trek” films, Yelchin’s credits include the movie “Alpha Dog,” and he provided the voice of Clumsy in “The Smurfs” movie franchise. Yelchin also appeared on several television series, including “Taken,” “The Practice,” and “Huff.”

Many notable Hollywood figures who knew him, worked with him, or were fans of the actor expressed their sadness over his loss:

“Star Trek” director JJ Abrams called him “brilliant” in a handwritten note.

Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock, wrote from the heart.



“Star Trek” co-star John Cho, who plays Suhu, said he’s “in ruins” over the actor’s death.

I loved Anton Yelchin so much. He was a true artist – curious, beautiful, courageous. He was a great pal and a great son. I’m in ruins.

— John Cho (@JohnTheCho) June 19, 2016

“Star Trek Beyond” director Justin Lin wrote of Yelchin’s “passion and enthusiasm.”

Still in shock. Rest in peace, Anton. Your passion and enthusiasm will live on with everyone that had the pleasure of knowing you.

— Justin Lin (@trailingjohnson) June 19, 2016

Levar Burton, who played Geordi on the TV series “Star Trek: The Next Generation” couldn’t believe the news.

“Two Broke Girls” star Kat Dennings, who starred with Yelchin in the 2007 film “Charlie Bartlett” said the actor was “one of [her] best friends.”

Anton Yelchin was one of my best friends. Can’t say anything that conveys what this feels like

— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) June 19, 2016

Director Guillermo del Toro cast Yelchin on his upcoming Netflix series, “Trollhunters.”

The sweetest, most humble, delightful, talented guy you’d ever meet. Worked together for about a year. Shocked. https://t.co/uyg2NlmhqP

— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) June 19, 2016

Anton was a sweetheart. Absolutely a great creative partner and artist.

— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) June 19, 2016

“Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick called Yelchin’s death “unreal.”

This is unreal. Anton Yelchin is such a talent. Such a huge loss.

— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) June 19, 2016

Hank Azaria, who played Yechin’s father on the TV series “Huff,” said he’s “devastated.”

Devastated about Anton Yelchin. He was a very sweet kid. My heart goes out to his family

— Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) June 19, 2016

Josh Gad, TV actor and star of Broadway hit “The Book of Mormon,” called the death “absolutely horrible.”

In absolute shock over the loss of #AntonYelchin. Absolutely horrible

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 19, 2016

