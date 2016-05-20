The new 'Star Trek' trailer is full of clues about the upcoming series

CBS just unveiled a teaser trailer for the new Bryan Fuller’s Star Trek series (that will stream online in early 2017 on CBS’ new All Access service).

The voiceover says “a new adventure” hinting that it’s not an anthology show with aliens of the week, but rather a season-long story arc.

Then the cards say “New crews” — does it mean new crewmembers? or rather does it suggest several starships?

New villains and new worlds also strongly point to a renewal: we might not see Klingons or Romulans or the Borg.

The trailer shows an exploding planet, with the same sort of effects as JJ Abrams’ Trek movie (where planet Vulcan is destroyed).

Finally, the logo for the new series sends the biggest clue: it is a stylistic mashup of the old Trek logo and the more recent ones. Maybe it is the visual confirmation that the new series will take place in between Captain Kirk’s Trek and Captain Picard’s Next Generation.

Showrunner Bryan Fuller said it all with a Tweet: “WARNING: MAY CONTAIN EASTER EGGS – #StarTrek Television Logo and First Look Teaser Revealed.“

Manu Saadia is the author of “Trekonomics: The Economics of Star Trek.” Read about author appearances and more at Inkshares.

