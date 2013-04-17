Darkness Is Coming In The Latest 'Star Trek' Trailer

The ship is gone, the Starfleet is on the brink of war, and Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and crew chase after John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the latest “Star Trek Into Darkness” trailer.



The latest promo gives the best look at what to expect from one of this summer’s most-anticipated films.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” is out in theatres May 17.

