Original 'Star Trek' Prop Sells For Huge Amount

William Shatner with the phaser rifle used on the ’60s ‘Star Trek’ show.

A prop phaser rifle from the second pilot of the 1960s “Star Trek” television series



sold for $231,000 this past Saturday. It was originally estimated to sell for near $50,000.

Created by toy designer Reuben Klamer, the prop was designed and created in two weeks.

It’s only seen on the third episode of the series on Sept. 22, 1966, “Where No Man Has Gone Before.”

William Shatner’s character, Captain Kirk, used the rifle to kill a man threatening the crew.

The most expensive “Star Trek” prop sold at auction was a Starship Enterprise model used on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 2006 for $576,000.

Here’s another look at the rifle:

YouTube screencapAnd, again with creator Klamer:

Here are some preliminary design sketches of the prop before it was made:

Here’s Klamer discussing the rifle below:

