Hey Trekkies! You'll Want This iPad App

Photo: Apple

CBS Interactive just released the holy grail of Star Trek apps, an app that turns your iPad into a genuine PADD straight from the Star Trek TV show.Star Trek PADD for iPad includes all the official data on ships, aliens, technologies, and even an episode guide, all wrapped in the eye-popping 24th century computer interface Starfleet uses.



It’s kind of like the Captain’s Log app we detailed a while back, but this app is also a Star Trek encyclopedia.

The app costs $4.99, and is available now in the App Store.

See below for another screenshot from the app:

Photo: Apple

