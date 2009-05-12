JJ Abrams Rings Up $46 Million More Than Any Other 'Star Trek' Opening

JJ Abrams’ Star Trek scored by far the biggest opening weekend in franchise history, making roughly $46 million more than the series’ best debut.



But just how much more money did the new Star Trek make during its opening weekend compared to the other Trek movies that preceded it? Check out the following chart of opening weekend grosses from the franchise to find out.

