Star Trek Into Darkness's Unimpressive Opening Weekend In 3 Charts

“Star Trek Into Darkness” was expected to be the second $100 million box-office opening this year.



Instead, J.J. Abrams’ sequel to his 2009 film earned $70.6 million.

While that may sound great, it’s not that impressive.

Here’s why:

1. “Star Trek Into Darkness” has earned less at the box office than 2009 predecessor “Star Trek.”

Paramount thought it would be good to release the film a day earlier, not only to get a lead on the two blockbusters already out, “Iron Man 3” and “The Great Gatsby,” but also the jam-packed week ahead with both “The Hangover III” and “Fast and Furious 6.”

Unfortunately, that didn’t help as the film’s 4-day total sits at $84 million, $2 million short of 2009 film “Star Trek.”

2. “Star Trek Into Darkness” isn’t even the second-largest box-office opening of the year.

That title belongs to “Oz the Great and Powerful,” during a time while the box office was pretty slow.





3. Another limited new release, “Frances Ha” crushed “Star Trek Into Darkness” when it came to earnings per theatre.

You’ve probably never heard of the Noah Baumbach comedy, but it follows a woman pursuing her dreams in the Big Apple.

Frances Ha opened in 4 theatres (yes, four), while “Star Trek Into Darkness” debuted in 3,868 theatres.

Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

