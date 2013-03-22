There Is A Glaringly Odd Moment In The New 'Star Trek Into Darkness' Trailer

While watching the new “Star Trek Into Darkness” trailer, we couldn’t help but notice there was one moment that looked glaringly out of place.



The trailer is one of the longest and best yet, centering heavily around the villain, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, and revealing more about the plot.

Like trailers before the latest one, the video begins with Cumberbatch telling an unseen audience that the world isn’t safe and to “enjoy these final moments of peace.”

There are explosions …

… and people panicking and running away.

The ensuing minute and a half show more of Cumberbatch unleashing his character’s vengeance on the Starfleet.

… and then Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) chasing after him …

We see a showdown between Kirk and Cumberbatch’s character …

… which doesn’t appear to go over so well for Kirk.

We even see Spock and Cumberbatch fight …

And, then, out of nowhere, there’s this:

There’s no witty one-liner or any mention of dialogue whatsover from either character. There’s just one second of Captain Kirk and Dr. Carol Marcus (Alice Eve) without her uniform.

For those who follow the “Star Trek” universe you know Marcus is a love interest for Kirk; however, it seems odd placement in this trailer which obviously revolves so much around the villain and is plot intensive to hint any sort of love scene.

The random glimpse of Eve detracts from the fluidity of the action of the entire trailer, but we imagine that was the point.

No sooner then that clip passes is the trailer back to explosions …

Kirk shooting a gun …

… and, Cumberbatch bragging about how much better he is than everyone else at everything.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.