Over the weekend, Paramount debuted a new teaser trailer for “Star Trek Into Darkness.”



Despite all the doom and gloom of the first few teasers, this one offers a bit of light comedy, focusing on Captain Kirk (Chris Pine).

Starring Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, and Benedict Cumberbatch, “Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theatres May 17.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

