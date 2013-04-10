13 Gorgeous New Images From 'Star Trek Into Darkness'

Kirsten Acuna
Paramount released a new set of images from “Star Trek Into Darkness” yesterday.

Though we get a few new looks at Captain Kirk, the crew, and the mysterious villain known as “John Harrison,” we still know very little about the film.

This isn’t new for a J.J. Abrams movie. The director loves to keep his films under wraps until release (“Super 8,” “Cloverfield”). 

What is cool to see among the up-close character images is a behind-the-scenes photo of Abrams on set.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” comes to theatres May 17.

Everything looks fine on board with Hikaru Sulu (John Cho).

Looks like Pavel Chekov (Anton Yelchin) just received some bad news. Check out the Starfleet insignia on that phone.

Nyota Uhura (Zoe Saldana) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) look troubled by something as well.

John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch) is either getting looked over or is being locked up in some high-tech handcuffs by Bones (Karl Urban). We'll go with the latter.

The USS Enterprise looks like it's ready to crash to Earth.

Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and crew look worried.

Is Kirk on board the falling ship?

Kirk, Uhura, and Spock don't appear to be in the best of shape.

The crew appears to be looking over a model for a new ship.

We get to see Spock in his volcano suit featured prominently in trailers.

Uhura looks like she means business.

And, a cool photo of the set featuring director J.J. Abrams himself.

Finally, Paramount released this ominous international poster of Cumberbatch with destruction lying in his wake.

