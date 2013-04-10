13 Gorgeous New Images From 'Star Trek Into Darkness'

Paramount released a new set of images from “Star Trek Into Darkness” yesterday.
Though we get a few new looks at Captain Kirk, the crew, and the mysterious villain known as “John Harrison,” we still know very little about the film.
This isn’t new for a J.J. Abrams movie. The director loves to keep his films under wraps until release (“Super 8,” “Cloverfield”).
What is cool to see among the up-close character images is a behind-the-scenes photo of Abrams on set.
“Star Trek Into Darkness” comes to theatres May 17.
Looks like Pavel Chekov (Anton Yelchin) just received some bad news. Check out the Starfleet insignia on that phone.
John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch) is either getting looked over or is being locked up in some high-tech handcuffs by Bones (Karl Urban). We'll go with the latter.
Finally, Paramount released this ominous international poster of Cumberbatch with destruction lying in his wake.
