13 Gorgeous New Images From 'Star Trek Into Darkness'

Paramount released a new set of images from “Star Trek Into Darkness” yesterday.



Though we get a few new looks at Captain Kirk, the crew, and the mysterious villain known as “John Harrison,” we still know very little about the film.

This isn’t new for a J.J. Abrams movie. The director loves to keep his films under wraps until release (“Super 8,” “Cloverfield”).

What is cool to see among the up-close character images is a behind-the-scenes photo of Abrams on set.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” comes to theatres May 17.

