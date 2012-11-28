Here's The Plot Synopsis For The 'Star Trek' Sequel

Zachary Quinto and Chris Pine are both returning to reprise their roles of Spock and Captain Kirk.

After a long wait, Paramount has released the official plot synopsis for J.J. Abrams’ upcoming sequel to 2009’s “Star Trek.”The three sentences don’t reveal much; however, it’s a little more to go off of than the vague “Iron Man 3” plot synopsis unveiled last month.



“When the crew of the Enterprise is called back home, they find an unstoppable force of terror from within their own organisation has detonated the fleet and everything it stands for, leaving our world in a state of crisis.

With a personal score to settle, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one man weapon of mass destruction.

As our heroes are propelled into an epic chess game of life and death, love will be challenged, friendships will be torn apart, and sacrifices must be made for the only family Kirk has left: his crew.”

Benedict Cumberbatch is rumoured to play villain Khan on IMDB’s paid pro site, which seems in line with the above synopsis.

He’s to star in the film alongside the original cast of Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, and Zachary Quinto.

If you’re still not satisfied, here’s a still of Spock from Abrams’ latest appearance on “Conan” when he shared a three-frame (yes, you read that right) clip from the film:

“Star Trek Into Darkness” comes out May 17, next year.

