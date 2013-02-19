'Star Trek Into Darkness' Released A Really Cool Motion Poster

If you were a fan of the initial “Star Trek Into Darkness” poster, Paramount revealed a motion one that gives fans a look inside the city with an ominous overture from Benedict Cumberbatch.
Via Empire magazine:
If that isn’t enough, Paramount’s official Twitter page for the film revealed a new photo of Cumberbatch’s mysterious “John Harrison” character:
Photo: @StarTrekMovie / Twitter
J.J. Abrams’ sequel comes out May 17 and stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, and Cumberbatch.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.