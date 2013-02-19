'Star Trek Into Darkness' Released A Really Cool Motion Poster

If you were a fan of the initial “Star Trek Into Darkness” poster, Paramount revealed a motion one that gives fans a look inside the city with an ominous overture from Benedict Cumberbatch.



Via Empire magazine:



If that isn’t enough, Paramount’s official Twitter page for the film revealed a new photo of Cumberbatch’s mysterious “John Harrison” character:

Photo: @StarTrekMovie / Twitter

J.J. Abrams’ sequel comes out May 17 and stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, and Cumberbatch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.