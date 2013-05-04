The 'Star Trek Into Darkness' Premiere Had An Awesome Backdrop [Photos]

Zoe Saldana worked the white carpet at the London premiere.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” cast members Zoe Saldana, Chris Pine, Alice Eve and Zachary Quinto reunited on the white carpet Thursday night for the



U.K. premiere at The Empire Cinema in London.J.J. Abrams arrived with his wife as writer/producer Damon Lindelof signed autographs and gave interviews.

But even more eye catching than the film’s good-looking cast were the space-age props set against a historic London backdrop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.