The 'Star Trek Into Darkness' Premiere Had An Awesome Backdrop [Photos]

Aly Weisman
Zoe Saldana Star Trek Into Darkness PremiereZoe Saldana worked the white carpet at the London premiere.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” cast members Zoe Saldana, Chris Pine, Alice Eve and Zachary Quinto reunited on the white carpet Thursday night for the 

U.K. premiere at The Empire Cinema in London.J.J. Abrams arrived with his wife as writer/producer Damon Lindelof signed autographs and gave interviews.

But even more eye catching than the film’s good-looking cast were the space-age props set against a historic London backdrop.

The carpet quickly filled with cast members Chris Pine, Alice Eve, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Zoe Saldana, who plays Nyota Uhura, commanded the photographers' attention.

As did Alice Eve, who plays Dr. Carol Marcus in the film.

Director J.J. Abrams arrived with his wife, Katie McGrath.

Spock actor Zachary Quinto signed autographs from the carpet.

So did Alice Eve, again turning her back on us.

The cast reunited to show off their most serious faces.

And pose against the beautiful white backdrop.

But separated for individual interviews with host Alex Zane.

Writer/producer Damon Lindelof's interview was broadcast from a large screen above.

Once inside the theatre, guests sipped on champagne waiting for the screening to start.

Eventually, Zoe Saldana strutted her way down the theatre aisles.

And Simon Pegg, who plays Scotty in the film, high-fived fans.

J.J. Abrams nearly had to rip the mic away from actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays John Harrison, to introduce the film.

