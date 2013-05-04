The 'Star Trek Into Darkness' Premiere Had An Awesome Backdrop [Photos]

“Star Trek Into Darkness” cast members Zoe Saldana, Chris Pine, Alice Eve and Zachary Quinto reunited on the white carpet Thursday night for the
U.K. premiere at The Empire Cinema in London.J.J. Abrams arrived with his wife as writer/producer Damon Lindelof signed autographs and gave interviews.
But even more eye catching than the film’s good-looking cast were the space-age props set against a historic London backdrop.
The carpet quickly filled with cast members Chris Pine, Alice Eve, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Alice Eve attends the UK Premiere of 'Star Trek Into Darkness' at The Empire Cinema on May 2, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Actress Alice Eve attends the UK Premiere of 'Star Trek Into Darkness' at The Empire Cinema on May 2, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: (Front L-R) Actors Chris Pine, Simon Pegg, Alice Eve, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, director J.J. Abrams and Benedict Cumberbatch (Back L-R) Noel Clark, producer Bryan Burk, actor Karl Urban, writer Alex Kurtzman, writer Roberto Orci and producer Damon Lindelof attend the UK Premiere of 'Star Trek Into Darkness' at The Empire Cinema on May 2, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
J.J. Abrams nearly had to rip the mic away from actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays John Harrison, to introduce the film.
