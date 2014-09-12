Watch The 'Star Trek Into Darkness' Funny New Gag Reel

It’s been well over a year since JJ Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness” opened in theatres, but a new Blu-Ray release has brought the film back into the spotlight.



Star Trek: The Compendium, a set that includes “Star Trek” (2009), “Star Trek Into Darkness” and tons of new bonus features, hit shelves earlier this week, and this hilarious never-before-seen gag reel proves the cast and crew had a great time on set.

After some hilarious flubs and blunders, the reel comes to an end with a glorious mash-up of various members of the Starship Enterprise crew gettin’ jiggy with it.

Here’s Simon Pegg (Scotty) gettin’ down on set.

John Cho (Sulu) and Alive Eve (Carol) having some fun.

Zachary Quinto (Spock), Benedict Cumberbatch (Kahn), and Zoe Saldana (Uhura) stage a peculiar fight scene.

Benedict Cumberbatch again with the big finish while the crew worker in front of him appears oblivious.

Watch the full gag reel below:

