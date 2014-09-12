Watch The 'Star Trek Into Darkness' Funny New Gag Reel

Brett Arnold
Star trek into darkness abramsParamount / YouTube screencap

It’s been well over a year since JJ Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness” opened in theatres, but a new Blu-Ray release has brought the film back into the spotlight.


Star Trek: The Compendium, a set that includes “Star Trek” (2009), “Star Trek Into Darkness” and tons of new bonus features, hit shelves earlier this week, and this hilarious never-before-seen gag reel proves the cast and crew had a great time on set.

After some hilarious flubs and blunders, the reel comes to an end with a glorious mash-up of various members of the Starship Enterprise crew gettin’ jiggy with it.

Here’s Simon Pegg (Scotty) gettin’ down on set.

Star trek gif simon pegg dancingParamount Pictures/YouTube

John Cho (Sulu) and Alive Eve (Carol) having some fun.

Star trek gif john choParamount Pictures/YouTube

Zachary Quinto (Spock), Benedict Cumberbatch (Kahn), and Zoe Saldana (Uhura) stage a peculiar fight scene.

Star trek gif spock benedictParamount Pictures/YouTube

Benedict Cumberbatch again with the big finish while the crew worker in front of him appears oblivious.

Star trek gif benedict dancingParamount Pictures/YouTube

Watch the full gag reel below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.