The First Full-Length Trailer For 'Star Trek Into Darkness' Warns Kirk He's Going To Get Everyone Killed

Finally.



Since the debut of the “Star Trek Into Darkness” teaser trailer more than a week ago, we’ve been waiting for the full length trailer.

Well, it’s here, and, unsurprisingly, it doesn’t answer any of the questions we had before. We still know little about Benedict Cumberbatch’s villain (though we’re still convinced it’s Khan from IMDBpro and a Japanese trailer), and Kirk is being told he’s going to get everyone under his command killed.

From the looks of the destruction in the trailer, it would appear that way.

Check out the trailer below:

