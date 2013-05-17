People Who Went To Early 'Star Trek Into Darkness' Screenings Went Home With An Awesome Poster

“Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theatres today, but some were able to see the movie a day early.



Paramount held early preview screenings of the film last night at select theatres around the country.

If you were at one of the IMAX 3D showings, you received one of the following posters while leaving the theatre.

Kirsten Acuna / Business InsiderHere’s a better look at how large the poster is below.

