'Star Trek' Blasts Past 'Iron Man 3' With $84 Million — Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ may have won the weekend, but it failed to beat the intake of the original 2009 film.

As the only new wide release out this weekend, it was no surprise that “Star Trek Into Darkness” zoomed past both “Iron Man 3” and “The Great Gatsby” opening weekend.



However, it did come as a bit of a shock that the film didn’t earn anywhere near analyst expectations of $100 million.

Over the course of three days the film managed to take in a haul of $70.6 million, nearly five million less than its predecessor in 2009.

The 4-day total was closer for both films, with “Into Darkness” taking in $84 million. Still, more people tuned in for the reboot of J.J. Abrams “Star Trek” three years ago.

The real story of the box office is “Iron Man 3” which hit $1 billion at the end of last week. While it didn’t hit the mark faster than last year’s “The Avengers” (19 days), it is now one of the fastest films to gross that amount in worldwide ticket sales.

With no other wide releases, the rest of the box office carried on undisturbed.

Next weekend, “Hangover III” and “Fast and Furious 6” will compete for the top spot at theatres.

Here are this week’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. “The Big Wedding” featuring Amanda Seyfried, Susan Sarandon, and Robert De Niro earned $1.1 million to add to it’s $20.2 million take at the box office. This should be the film’s last week in the top 10 with two new wide releases out next week.

9. After a disastrous opening weekend, “Tyler Perry Presents Peeples” takes a nosedive down the box office earning $2.1 million. Starring Craig Robinson (“The Office”) and Kerry Washington, the film cost an estimated $15 million to produce.

8, Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon’s low-budget “Mud” takes in $2.16 million. The film has earned $11.6 million since its wide release May 10. What’s impressive is that its earning more than “Peeples” while in less than half the theatres.

7. Tom Cruise’s futuristic “Oblivion” holds onto the box office after five weeks with $2.2 million. The sci-fi thriller has now earned $258.5 million worldwide with nearly 70% international gross.

6. Jackie Robinson film “42” has kept an impressive hold at theatres. After six weeks the film has earned another $2.7 million. The WB film, which cost an estimated $40 million to produce has earned $88.7 million domestically.

5. With no kid competition in theatres, “The Croods” climbs two spots this week with $2.8 million. After nine weeks, the DreamWorks’ Animation caveman comedy has earned $550 million worldwide.

4. Mark Wahlberg’s “Pain and Gain” earns $3.1 million this weekend. After one month in theatres, the Michael Bay-directed film has earned $46.6 million at theatres.

3. “The Great Gatsby” holds steady in week two earning $23.4 million. The adaptation, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio has surprised all analysts. Despite harsh reviews, the film has managed to bring in $132 million worldwide.

2. “Iron Man 3” earns $35.2 million in its third week, bringing the film to $337 million domestically. Robert Downey Jr.’s third instalment in the franchise hit the $1 billion mark at the end of last week and is well on its way to earning $1.5 billion.

1. “Star Trek Into Darkness” earned $70.6 million opening weekend. If you count Thursday, since the film’s release was pushed up a day, it took in $84 million over the course of four days. While that may sound great, it didn’t perform better than the 2009 original from director J.J. Abrams which earned $70.6 million in three days and $86.7 million in four.

