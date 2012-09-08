Quick: Go To Google.com And Check Out Today's Google Doodle

Photo: Google

Today is the 46th anniversary of Star Trek, so Google has cooked up an awesome interactive “Doodle” dedicated to that.Google regularly replaces its usual logo with “doodles,” which have evolved from simple cartoon versions of its logo to far more artsy takes.



Today, Google put a bunch of surprises for Star Trek fans. So take a few minutes and click around.

If you rest your mouse on different parts of the scene, some images will light up. Click on those to find a treasure trove of inside Trekkie jokes.

Keep clicking—you’ll find multiple scenes and sounds. (Can you find the tribbles? The epic fight scene?).

Google vice president Amit Singhal posted on Google+ about it and set off a firestorm of comments (mostly people saying this is the best Doodle ever).

“A team of outstanding designers and engineers, and numerous Star Trek fans at Google, got really creative with this one,” Singhal wrote.

Strangely, neither George Takei nor William Shatner have commented on the Doodle yet. Both of them are prolific social-media commenters.

Takei’s Facebook page is a must-follow for offbeat humour, and fans of Lieutenant Sulu are talking about today’s Doodle.

Shatner, who played Captain Kirk, was one of the first celebs to really embrace Google+.

In any case, happy anniversary to the Star Trek crew and congrats to Google on one its best Doodles ever.

