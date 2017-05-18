The first full trailer for the new Star Trek series just dropped -- watch it here

CBS has finally released the first full trailer for its hotly anticipated new Star Trek show, “Star Trek: Discovery.”

“Ten years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise, there was Discovery,” the opening reads, while dropping us into a desert scene with Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Yeoh, first officer and captain of the Discovery respectively.

Here’s the ship, which appears soon after:

As Variety points out, Martin-Green seems to be a human raised by Vulcans, based on her interactions in the trailer with Spock’s father Sarek, played by James Frain. “You will never learn Vulcan, your tongue is too human,” Frain says in what appears to be a flashback, featuring a younger Martin-Green.

Here is Frain in character:

In another tense moment in the trailer, Yeoh says, “Starfleet doesn’t fire first.” Martin-Green responds, “We have to.” There seems to be plenty of action and tough decisions on the Discovery.

Here’s what it looks like on the bridge:

“Star Trek: Discovery” has been plagued by production delays, but is supposed to launch this fall. It is part of CBS’ big push to pump up its “CBS All Access” service, which is a Netflix-like streaming service that costs $US5.99 a month, or $US9.99 for the ad-free version.

Here is the full trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSnSmwUDZOs

