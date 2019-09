The first image we saw of “Star Trek Into Darkness” was of Spock (Zachary Quinto) roaming around a volcanic fire.



Now, in the first released clip from the film, we get a closer peek at what he’s doing there.

Don’t worry, he’s wearing a fire-resistant suit.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” comes to theatres May 17.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.