Here's the gorgeous new trailer for 'Star Trek: Beyond'

The final trailer for “Star Trek: Beyond” has landed.
The third “Star Trek” film since the franchise rebooted in 2009, “Star Trek: Beyond” sees the crew of the USS Enterprise stranded on an alien planet, pushing themselves to the limit in order to survive. The trailer spotlights both gorgeous, extraterrestrial special effects and an incredible new song, “Sledgehammer,” from Rihanna.
The entire main cast returns for latest entry: Anton Yelchin, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pine, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, and Zachary Quinto.
We’ll also see two alien newcomers: Idris Elba and Sofia Boutella.
“Star Trek: Beyond” is in theatres July 22, 2016. Here’s the full trailer:
