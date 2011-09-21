This Website Combines Fantasy Football And The Stock Market To Form A Gambler’s Dream

Photo: AP
StarStreet.com strives to be E-Trade for professional athletes.Users invest in players — careful to buy low and sell high throughout the season — just like they do stocks.
At the end of the season, StarStreet pays out shares based on how many fantasy points each player has.
If a player scores 1% of all the fantasy points scored that season, his share value will total 1% of the pot (which currently stands just shy of $10,000).
It’s a mixture of fantasy football, the stock market, and musical chairs.
We started an account this morning, and it looks pretty fun.
47 players are currently available to buy and sell. But more are added regularly in IPOs (Initial Player Offerings)
The total market value sits at $9,272. All of that will be paid out at the end of the season based on fantasy points. So if Mike Vick earns 100 of the 10,000 total fantasy points earned this season, his shares will pay out 1% of $9,272
StarStreet gives you a brief summary of Romo's season. It includes how he's trending on the market and his projected fantasy numbers
We buy one share of Romo at $2.40. In addition, we slap a $3.00 price tag on him in case his value sky-rockets in the coming weeks
Jay Cutler is available for $2.15. But we'll hold off and put a $1.95 order on him for when his stock plummets after next week's Bears-Packers game
Here's our current portfolio. We own one share each of McCoy and Romo, and we have orders out on Vick and Cutler if their stocks start to dive
