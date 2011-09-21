This Website Combines Fantasy Football And The Stock Market To Form A Gambler’s Dream

Photo: AP

StarStreet.com strives to be E-Trade for professional athletes.Users invest in players — careful to buy low and sell high throughout the season — just like they do stocks.



At the end of the season, StarStreet pays out shares based on how many fantasy points each player has.

If a player scores 1% of all the fantasy points scored that season, his share value will total 1% of the pot (which currently stands just shy of $10,000).

It’s a mixture of fantasy football, the stock market, and musical chairs.

We started an account this morning, and it looks pretty fun.

