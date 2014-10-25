This Incredible Star-Shaped Superyacht Will Cost Half A Billion Dollars

This new superyacht — called the STAR — doesn’t even look like a boat at first glance, but like some sort of strange iceberg floating in the water.

Which makes sense considering that it was specifically designed to be unlike any other yacht on earth, measuring 433 feet long and almost 200 feet high.

“The inspiration came directly from the stars,” designer Ignor Lobanov told Business Insider. “The profile of the yacht makes a perfect star when reflected in the water.”

The symmetrical concept vessel from Lobanov was created in collaboration with BMT Group and Alex Malybaev. Their goal was to redefine luxury yachts.

The initial idea for the STAR came when Malybaev, from FIRMA branding agency, together with Lobanov decided that despite the advances in modern architecture and car design, all yachts looked too much alike.

The two were fed up with the traditional look of a yacht, and Malybaev drew the first sketch of the STAR on a napkin. “I looked at the sketch and set to work. The idea was so great that I wanted to prove it could become a yacht,” said Lobanov in a press release.

The STAR has been developed as a private yacht, but could also be the world’s most exclusive floating hotel, as it can host up to 200 day guests and 36 overnight guests.

It also has a helipad, an underwater viewing deck, and four elevators providing access to the boat’s eight decks.

The incredible vessel has been designed with a maximum speed of 18 knots and over 37,6oo square feet of luxury interior space. The top deck of the yacht will also have a range of visibility of over 20 kilometers and incredible views, according to Lobanov.

The STAR’s incredible technical development features “a symmetrically fore and aft double ended hull form, with all electric architecture and fully azimuthing propulsion,” according to the press release.

Basically, the STAR will have some incredible features that allow it to rotate easily without the constraints of traditional anchors.

Lobanov will also collaborate with BMT Nigel Gee for help with naval architecture and technical feasibility.

“STAR is a tangible view of a 21st century interpretation of art and science,” said James Roy, Yacht Design Director of BMT Nigel Gee, in a press release. “We are fortunate to live in an era where technology makes the delivery of bolder designs more possible — for clients who are adventurous innovators anything is truly possible.”

But this remarkable concept will not come cheap. The lavish super yacht will cost around €400 million, or about USD $US500 million, Lobanov told Business Insider.

For more information about the STAR, check out the Igor Lobanov’s page here.

