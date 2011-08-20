Investment Banks' Superstar Proprietary Traders: Where Are They Now?

There’s been an exodus of prop traders out of banks ever since Dodd Frank started to take effect last summer.



What’s great is that it’s brought superstar traders into the limelight, and given them an opportunity to stand on their own.

Since Dodd Frank, banks have had to curb proprietary trading operations drastically to comply with the Volcker rule. Banks also can’t afford to give them huge chunks of their balance sheets anymore, diminishing their chances for profit.

Where are they now?

