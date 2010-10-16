Star Pitchman (And QB) Peyton Manning Is Getting Old And People Are Starting To Notice

Colts star quarterback Peyton Manning – also the league’s leading pitchman – is starting to get old, analyst and former QB Ron Jawarksi is telling people.



PFT: “The last couple weeks, as I’ve studied Peyton Manning, he has not been real sharp,” Jaworski said today on Mike and Mike in the Morning. “Maybe there does come a time when the skills start to diminish a little bit.”

Jaworski isn’t saying Manning is washed up by any stretch of the imagination, but he is saying he’s noticing throws that the 34-year-old Manning isn’t making, and they’re throws he used to make.

“I’m not saying it is, but I’m seeing little signs now that the deep sideline throws are not as accurate as they used to be, there’s not the zip on the ball that there used to be,” Jaworski said. “Maybe father time might be catching up with Peyton Manning a little bit.”

Whatever – Brett Favre is 41 and he’s still throwing plenty of game, on the field, with endorsements, and other places too.

