Here's A Handy Map Showing Where Celebrities Live In New York City

Megan Willett

An updated NYC Celebrity Star Map by apartment search site Rentenna.com just came out last week.

Unsurprisingly, most of the celebs were congregated in the same neighborhoods: The swanky West Village, SoHo, Greenwich Village, and TriBeCa neighborhoods were all well represented. Looking uptown, the Upper West Side and Midtown (right below Central Park) also had a number of famous residents.

Though Brooklyn does not appear in detail on the map, Rentenna.com did provide a list of the A-list stars living across the bridge, too.

See the full infographic below.

Infographic NYC Celebrity Star Map 2013

Photo: Rentenna.com

