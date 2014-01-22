STAR MAP: See Where Your Favourite Celebrities Live In New York City

Apartment search website Rentenna just came out with its NYC Celebrity Star Map for 2014.

The updated list took into account last year’s moves and break-ups, and added roughly 50 celeb addresses to the list.

Unsurprisingly, downtown neighborhoods like SoHo, Greenwich Village, TriBeCa, and the West Village were well-represented, as was the Upper West Side, with more than 80 celebrities living in the area.

And just like last year’s map, Brooklyn locations were not included in detail on the infographic. Rentenna did provide a list, however, of all the A-list stars living across the bridge in the hip borough.

See the full infographic below, and check out a complete table of all the stars and their neighborhoods over at Rentenna.

