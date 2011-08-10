STAR MAP: The Rich And Famous Residents Of East Hampton

It’s the dead of summer, and by now most of New York’s A-list has decamped to Long Island’s East End to beat the August heat.Of all the towns out east, East Hampton is the one of most desirable zip codes among the monied set. The town, around 105 miles from Midtown Manhattan, is home to celebrities and business tycoons alike.

We’ve put together a list of A-list homes in East Hampton with some help from our friends at Hampton Star Map.

Find out whom Jerry Seinfeld counts among his neighbours, and which celebrity opted for an estate on the northern shore of the South Fork.

Former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Zucker summers in this Hedges Ave. home

Check out the hedges on Jerry Seinfeld's Further Lane estate

Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner's old home is just a few houses down; Wenner's wife now owns the home and Jann has a new place in Montauk

Hedge fund manager Jim Chanos is another denizen of Further Lane

Tennis courts and a moldy looking pool at investor Ron Perelman's Lily Pond Lane manse

He's neighbours with Martha Stewart, who we can only assume keeps this estate very tidy

Fashion mogul Calvin Klein has two Hamptons pads; the other is in Southampton Village

Celebrity chef Ina Garten's gourmet food store is no longer open, but she still keeps an office on downtown's Newtown Lane

This oceanfront property on Nichols Lane belongs to billionaire investor Carl Icahn

A fire broke out in gallery owner Larry Gagosian's Further Lane home earlier this summer

Billionaire hedge fund manager Phil Falcone is paying $700,000 to rent this Cedar Lane home for the summer (looks like it's still under construction in this snapshot)

This is East Hamptons Maidstone Club. It's where the wealthy hang out when they're tired of their own pools

