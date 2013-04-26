Top NFL Pick Skips The Draft, Watches At Home In Sweatpants Instead

Tony Manfred

Star Lotulelei has the right idea about the NFL Draft.

Instead of going to New York City, parading around town, stuffing himself into a suit, and waiting anxiously in the bright lights to hear his name called, he stayed at home and put on his favourite pair of sweatpants.

Lotulelei watched the draft on TV with his wife, daughter, and extended family in South Jordan, Utah last night.

Getting drafted is the biggest professional moment of Lotulelei and every other top pick’s life. In an era when these players are encouraged to go to NYC and be pieces of the NFL’s multi-million dollar television production, it’s pretty cool that he celebrated his monumental night with the people he cares about.

He was picked 14th overall by the Carolina Panthers.

He looked comfy too:

star lotulelei nfl draft party wife

An awesome shot of his family celebrating:

star lotulelei nfl draft party family

Brought to tears:

star lotulelei nfl draft party crying

A BBQ was also involved:

star lotulelei nfl draft party bbq

