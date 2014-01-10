A Nightmarish Round Of Front Covers For Chris Christie

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is at the center of a burgeoning scandal over the closure of traffic lanes on the George Washington Bridge.

On Wednesday, new documents of emails and text-message conversations revealed a deeper involvement from Christie’s staff than he has claimed.

The documents showed that members of his staff were involved in decisions that caused days of traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge — which opponents have charged was done in political retaliation against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, a Democratic mayor who refused to endorse him for re-election.

Christie will hold a press conference Thursday morning at 11 a.m. to address the release of the documents.

One day after the release of the documents, The Star-Ledger, New Jersey’s largest newspaper by circulation, has a nightmare of a cover for Christie:

The Trentonian put a traffic cone on Christie’s head, and their headline suggested they were sceptical of Christie’s statement in which he said he had been misled by a member of his staff:

The Record put the bombshell email from Bridget Anne Kelly, Christie’s deputy chief of staff, on front:

And The Asbury Park Press put out the question, “Do You Believe Him?”

