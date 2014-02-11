STAR LEDGER: 'We Blew This One' By Endorsing Chris Christie

New Jersey’s largest newspaper now says it regrets endorsing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for re-election last year.

Tom Moran, The Star-Ledger’s editorial page editor, wrote in a column on Sunday that the publication “blew this one” by endorsing Christie, whose administration has been plagued by scandal since the start of the year.

“Yes, we knew Christie was a bully,” Moran wrote.

“But we didn’t know his crew was crazy enough to put people’s lives at risk in Fort Lee as a means to pressure the mayor. We didn’t know he would use Hurricane Sandy aid as a political slush fund. And we certainly didn’t know that Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer was sitting on a credible charge of extortion by Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.”

The Star-Ledger’s original endorsement in October drew attention for how backhanded of a compliment it was to Christie. Indeed, Moran wrote on Sunday that the editorial board’s original decision came down to a close vote between the Republican Christie, who most of the board viewed as “the most overrated politician in the country,” and Democrat Barbara Buono, who was perceived as not being ready to govern.

But despite his about-turn on Christie, Moran said he would still choose him over Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in a theoretical Republican presidential primary.

“And if you think that makes some sense, then you understand how excruciating the endorsement process can be,” Moran wrote.

There’s no love lost between the Ledger and the Christie administration. Moran wrote that Christie has “boycotted” the editorial board for “years” in an attempt to earn more favourable coverage.

And in January documents relating to the George Washington Bridge scandal, former top Port Authority official David Wildstein asked Christie press secretary Michael Drewniak for advice on how to respond to an inquiry from The Star-Ledger’s Jim Namiotka.

“F — him and the S-L [Star Ledger],” Drewniak wrote back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.