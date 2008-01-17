Star Goldman Internet Analyst Anthony Noto Quits For NFL

Wall Street’s No. 1-ranked Internet analyst, Goldman’s Anthony Noto, is retiring from Goldman after 9 years to become EVP and CFO of the National Football League, a source reports. Anthony was ranked No. 75 on the 2007 Silicon Alley 100, the only Wall Street analyst to make the list.

Noto began his Goldman analyst career in the late 90s and soon zoomed to the top of the rankings. Like other analysts, he blew Bubble 1.0, remaining bullish too long, but he recovered and, in his own words, “learned from [his mistakes].” He went on to produce some of the smartest Internet and Entertainment research on Wall Street and became a Goldman partner several years ago.

