Star Entertainment gets a casino licence for Queen’s Wharf Brisbane

An artists impression of the Queens Wharf redevelopment in Brisbane. Image: Supplied

Star Entertainment, the operator of Sydney’s Star, Jupiters on the Gold Coast and Treasury Casino in Brisbane, has been formally granted a new casino licence for Queen’s Wharf Brisbane.

The issuing of the licence, for a joint venture of which Star has a 50% interest, triggers a $213 million payment to the Queensland Government.

Star’s share is $77 million, which is expected to be paid by October 27.

A consortium last year closed a deal for the $3 billion Queen’s Wharf Brisbane Integrated Resort Development, a major hotel, casino and residential complex.

The Destination Brisbane Consortium — the Star Entertainment Group (formerly Echo Entertainment), Far East Consortium (Australia) and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises — is the contractor responsible for delivering the project.

