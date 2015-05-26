A developer accidentally leaked a huge amount of information about one of the world's most-anticipated video games

YouTube/Triple6Games This Star Citizen character isn’t happy about the leak.

The developers of “Star Citizen,” one of the most-anticipated video games in the world, have been forced to beg fans not to share a link to a huge cache of data from the game after an employee accidentally shared a link to an internal database, WCCF Tech reports.

“Star Citizen” is a huge space simulation game that is currently being built by Cloud Imperium Games. Development started in 2011, and a 2012 crowdfunding campaign brought in over $US50 million in funding. Since then, the developer has released small portions of the game that people can try out, but information about its giant spaceships and alien planets has been relatively scarce.

A Cloud Imperium Games employee, who goes by the name Disco Lando, treated “Star Citizen” fans to a selection of screenshots of the latest version of the game. There’s nothing wrong with that — it gives people a look at what the developer has been working on. But the employee didn’t realise that in the background of one of the screenshots was a URL. And that URL could be used to locate a giant 48 GB cache of in-game assets, including giant spaceships and unreleased information.

Here’s one of the screenshots that included the URL. It has now been censored, but you can see where it was:

Disco Lando quickly owned up to the leak on Twitter:

Yeah, I’m the reason we can’t have nice things. =/

— Disco Lando (@discolando) May 23, 2015

But players, eager to find out about the game’s giant spaceships, managed to download the file. Inside, they found a 3D model of a huge “Bengal” spaceship, as well as other models.

