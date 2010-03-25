US

Star Angel Investor Mike Maples Creates "Super Angel Firm" Floodgate

Nicholas Carlson

Mike Maples, the highly-regarded angel investor behind startups including Twitter, Digg, ngomco and Gowalla, has decided to turn his “hobby on steroids” into a more professional pursuit. So today in an interview with TechCrunch, Mike announced the launch of “Super angel firm” Floodgate.

“I decided after five years in Silicon Valley I needed to either go all in or get out.”

Here’s the clip:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.