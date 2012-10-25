Staples Workers Get Pranked By A Fake Boardroom Meeting

The folks at Improv Everywhere have decided to take their shenanigans to Staples, messing with some of the employees.



They set up a whole boardroom meeting, and barely had time to whip out the whiteboard before a store manager came up and asked them to leave.

“A group of 24 actors between the ages of 48 and 78 staged an unauthorised boardroom meeting in the office chair department of a Staples,” says the YouTube description. “The chairs in this particular office supply store were already arranged in a boardroom configuration, making it easy for us to hold a surprise meeting.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW SEE: 15 Crazy Starbucks Customers Who Will Make You Never Want To Be A Barista >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.