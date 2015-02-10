Staples threatens to fire employees who work more than 25 hours a week

Part-time Staples workers are furious that they could be fired for working more than 25 hours a week.

The company implemented the policy to avoid paying benefits under the Affordable Care Act, reports Sapna Maheshwari at Buzzfeed. The healthcare law mandates that workers with more than 30 hours a week receive healthcare.

If Staples doesn’t offer benefits, it could be fined $US3,000 in penalties per person.

Buzzfeed spoke with several Staples workers who revealed their hours have been drastically cut over the past year. Many reported working as few as 20 hours.

The workers started a petition on Change.org asking the company not to “cut part-time hours because of Obamacare.”

“This new policy includes termination of GENERAL MANAGERS if employees ever go over 25 hours a week!” the petition reads. “This has lead to some bizarre stories of General Managers telling part-time employees to ‘leave now or be fired’ in the middle of transactions with customers.”

The petition has 200,000 signatures.

Staples is cutting costs and closing stores as sales continue to slump.

The company just acquired Office Depot for $US6.3 billion. Combined, the two retailers have 58,000 employees.

But it’s likely that Staples will downsize its workforce as the companies merge.

We’ve reached out to Staples for comment and will update when we hear back.

Do you work at Staples and want to share your story? Email [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.