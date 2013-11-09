Staples Will Sell HP ChromeBook For $US180, Kindle Fire For $US80 On Black Friday

Information about Black Friday deals are starting to leak out from retailers.

Staples has a couple that might be worth standing in line for.

The store will sell an HP Pavilion Chromebook for $US180, it said in a press release sent to Business Insider.

It’s not clear which model, but Staples says this will save you $US150. The 14-inch HP Pavilion Chromebook is priced at about $US300. HP also has an 11-inch model, priced at $US279. So the maths doesn’t add up but either way, $US180 is a low price.

Staples will also sell a Kindle Fire for $US80. Staples says that’s $US80 off, but there are some sort of Special Offers involved.

And Best Buy is also offering a Black Friday bargain on a Kindle Fire HD 7 for $US100, ZDNet reports.

Staples will also sell a 15.6-inch Toshiba C55D-A5382 Windows 8 laptop for $US250, about $US200 off.

Note that these offers are only good “while supplies last” via Staples website and some stores and Staples will actually begin Black Friday on Thursday, 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, it says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.