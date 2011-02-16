No, No, THIS Is The Most Worrisome Chart Right Now

Earlier we posted a couple of charts that had us a bit concerned.



A hedge fund manager writes in to say that THIS chart is what he’s really worried about:

This chart is far more worrisome – ratio of consumer staples to the S&P500 (check out the RSI measuring how oversold/under-bought staples are vs. the broader market at the top)…follow the little dotted lines downward to the black S&P 500 line…

The question is – is this more like the 2000/2007 tops or the temporary pause in 2004?

Click to enlarge:

