Staples (SPLS) Q1 in-line on strong international sales: ESP $0.30, in line, vs. $0.29 last year. Sales up 6% to $4.9 billion from $4.59 billion a year ago, just beating consensus of $4.83 billion. SPLS did not alter its profit or sales forecast for the rest of the year, but continues to expect a poor retail climate throughout 2008.

