Staples is raking in new mobile customers thanks to Apple Pay

Apple Pay has been a boon for Staples, according to FierceMobileIT’s Nancy Gohring.

“Right now it’s the number one payment method for us in our iOS apps,” said Prat Vemana, VP of mobile commerce for Staples, speaking at a panel in Seattle on Tuesday.

3o% of Staples’ in-app purchases on iOS are coming from Apple Pay, Vemana said.

When Apple Pay came out last October, around 65% of Staples’ Apple Pay transactions in its mobile apps were coming from new customers.

Staples’ success with Apple Pay stems from the fact that there hasn’t been an easy way shop on mobile devices without having to enter your payment information, which can easily deter shoppers.

Although Staples has benefitted from Apple Pay in its iOS apps, the same can’t be said for in store purchases.

Vemana said a “healthy” amount of people had tried Apple Pay in stores but didn’t give any specific numbers. Apple Pay wasn’t in the top three transaction types in Staples stores.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.