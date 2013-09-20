Staples And RadioShack Kill The Amazon Lockers Program

Staples and RadioShack have removed the Amazon lockers from stores.

The program, initiated about a year ago, allowed Amazon shoppers to pick up their deliveries at Staples and RadioShack free of charge, report Matt Townsend and Chris Burritt at Bloomberg.

The logic behind the system was that if Amazon customers had to enter Staples or RadioShack, they were more likely to buy something there, Bloomberg reports.

The service was especially attractive to urban Amazon shoppers afraid of their items being stolen outside their residences.

Ultimately, the program wasn’t popular enough for the retailers to keep around.

If Staples and RadioShack were willing to help the customers of a major competitor that “tells you it’s difficult out there and they are willing to try a lot of different things to bring people in the door,” said Brian Yarbrough, a retail analyst, told Bloomberg.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.