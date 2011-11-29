Staples Just Took Reverse Product Placement To Another Level

Photo: Flickr

Staples is using the “Dunder Mifflin” brand (from “The Office”) to expand its paper supply business.It’ll be part of the company’s huge office supply division, Quill.com, and 6% of revenues will go to Comcast/NBC Universal.



Using a familiar brand name — especially one that people already love — is a smart move. By using “reverse product placement,” Staples saves a ton of money on advertising.

It’s even more important since the paper supply business is declining at a rate of 3% annually, CLSA analyst Mark Connelly told the Wall Street Journal.

Companies are doing tons more business online, so in the paper industry, consumers choose products primarily based on price, service and brand recognition. Staples already has a competitive advantage in the industry, with programs like its price-match guarantee, so the “Dunder Mifflin” brand will just increase its visibility.

