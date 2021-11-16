The exterior of Staples Center in Los Angeles. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Staples Center in LA is being renamed Crypto.com Arena under a 20-year deal.

The change is set to take effect on December 25.

The deal cost more than $US700 ($AU957) million, Axios reported, citing sources.

Staples Center in Los Angeles, the home of the LA Lakers and LA Kings, is being renamed Crypto.com Arena.

The Singapore-headquartered cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com and Staples Center announced the change in a Wednesday press release.

The change is due to take effect on December 25.

The 20-year naming rights agreement also makes Crypto.com an “official cryptocurrency platform partner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Kings,” Crypto.com said.

Axios reported, citing sources, that the deal cost more than $US700 ($AU957) million.

Staples paid around $US120 ($AU164) million for 20-year naming rights for the center in 1999, Axios reported.