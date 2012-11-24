Staples Shows The Right Way To Bring Black Friday Online

Staples.com is having a one-hour flash sale with big discounts on things like computers and printers.



If you have the mobile app, you probably received an alert, which opened up the app. But you can only actually access the flash sales via Staple’s mobile site at m.staples.com.

As Henry Blodget noted earlier today, more online retailers should take advantage of the “thrill of the hunt” on Black Friday.

This shows at least some retailers are figuring out how to bring the excitement and urgency of Black Friday to e-commerce.

Go there right now if you want to score a deal because time’s running out!

